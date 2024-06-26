RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police during Muharram

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday stressed the need for interfaith harmony to ensure peace and law and order situation in the region during the month of Muharram ul Haram

He underlined the need for making collective efforts to maintain peace in the district. He expressed these views during a meeting with leaders and scholars belonging to Sunni and Shia schools of thought held here at his office.

The meeting was among others attended by Moulana Khalil Ahmad Siraj, Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, Syed Fayaz Hussain Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Farooqui, Sahibzada Muhammad Rabnawaz Farooqi, Syed Nazakat Hussain Shah Geelani, members of business community and peace committee.

The RPO appealed to religious scholars to promote interfaith harmony in society. The RPO said, "The provision of a peaceful environment and a better future to our future generations should be our priority." He said the role of religious scholars from both Sunni and Shia schools of thought was admirable and commendable.

He expressed the hope that the leaders of both sects would work shoulder to shoulder along with the administration and security forces for the peaceful environment during Muharram ul Haram.

The RPO added that during Muharram-e-Haram, the elders plays an important role as per the traditions of the past, this year also the elders and religious scholars should performed duties in a better way in maintaining peace and order in Dera.

The RPO added that strict measures were being taken to protect the lives and properties of people in Muharram. He said that stringent security measures had been adopted in the district to avoid any untoward incident.

He also said to ensure sectarian harmony no hate campaign would be allowed on social media during Muharram ul Haram. The RPO also appealed to the people of DIKhan to fully cooperate with the police so that an atmosphere of peace can be established in the district.