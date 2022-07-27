RPO urges ulema to cooperate with police during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood urged religious scholars to ensure tolerance, love and brotherhood during the holy month of Muharram.

He expressed these views while addressing the Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen conference regarding Muharram-ul-Haram at the Art Council here on Wednesday.

DPOs of four districts, religious scholars and others participated in the conference.

He said the role of ulema in maintaining law and order was very important and urged the participants to cooperate with police during Muharram in maintaining peaceful environment.

He said the DPOs of four districts had been directed to prepare a comprehensivesecurity plan.