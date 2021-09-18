Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmar and Vice Chancellor (VC) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Saima Hamad on Saturday addressed the last session of the five-day workshop organized here at Police Lines, Headquarters in collaboration with FJWU to impart training to the lady victim support officers of Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell as per vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmar and Vice Chancellor (VC) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Saima Hamad on Saturday addressed the last session of the five-day workshop organized here at Police Lines, Headquarters in collaboration with FJWU to impart training to the lady victim support officers of Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell as per vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

The RPO addressing the participants expressed the hope that the lady victim support officers to implement the training got in the workshop in the field.

He said that harassment, violence and abuse cases are a challenge for Rawalpindi District Police which would be dealt with iron hands and with more commitment and devotion on part of the officers concerned, the accused would be sent behind the bars.

The RPO also thanked the VC FJWU and Assistant Professor Dr Sajida Naz and presented them honorary shields.

The RPO also distributed certificates to 45 victim support officers who attended the workshop and got modern training to provide help and assistance to the victims.

The VC appreciated the holding of such a useful workshop which would help the lady victim support officers of the cell to help and facilitate the victims more efficiently.

She said, women and children are vulnerable members of the society and they should be provided all possible support in case they become victims of any crime.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Legal, Shazia Fazli and other senior officers were present.

Dr Nadia Khadim, Dr Sarwat Rasool, Dr Adeela Rehman and Dr Iram Gul during the workshop delivered lectures.

The workshop was organized with an aim to impart training to the police officers and increase the awareness and capacity of the Victim Support Officers for legal, social and psychological support of the affected women as per the requirements of modern times.

The expert teachers and the researchers during the workshop imparted training to the Victim Support Officers to provide better assistance to the female victims in legal, psychological and social aspects.

The lady victim support officers of all the police stations of Rawalpindi and the victim support officer of transgender protection center took part in the workshop so that the best support and service delivery could be ensured to all the deprived and vulnerable sections of the society including women. He informed that Rawalpindi Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas are pursuing a zero tolerance policy on violence, abuse and harassment.

In order to support the women victims of harassment, violence and abuse, Rawalpindi Police's Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell and Protection of Transgender Reporting Center are providing 24/7 services.

