RPO visit Bani police station to check performance of officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar on Monday paid a surprise visit to Bani police station to check the performance of officials.

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi region to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

RPO also visited police station building, front desk, records and lock ups to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

The RPO also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.