UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Visit Bani Police Station To Check Performance Of Officials

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

RPO visit Bani police station to check performance of officials

Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar on Monday paid a surprise visit to Bani police station to check the performance of officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar on Monday paid a surprise visit to Bani police station to check the performance of officials.

On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar has started a series of surprise visits to police stations in Rawalpindi region to check the quality of public service delivery in the police stations.

RPO also visited police station building, front desk, records and lock ups to ensure the provision of all possible resources to police stations.

The RPO also reviewed the facilities being provided to the public and directed that merit and justice be provided to the people.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Visit Bani Rawalpindi All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Virus-hit Indonesia orders oxygen for jammed hospi ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company detects 2,170 su ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 5 plots fro ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly body to probe accident by Pakist ..

3 minutes ago

Police conduct flag march in city Lahore

10 minutes ago

UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.