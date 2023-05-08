RPO visit City Police Station to review performance of officials

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali conducted a surprise visit to City Police Station to review the performance of officials.

The RPO took around of building of the Police Station while reviewing and issuing instructions, he said that a police station is a basic unit and delivery of justice must be ensured to every citizen who comes to the police station without any discrimination.

He directed to improve policing by bridging the gap between the police and the public.

The arrest of accused involved in heinous crimes and challans should be sent to the court in time while ensuring merit, he added.

Earlier, SDPO City Circle also gave a briefing about the overall situation to eliminate crime.