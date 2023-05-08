UrduPoint.com

RPO Visit City Police Station To Review Performance Of Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 07:25 PM

RPO visit City Police Station to review performance of officials

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali conducted a surprise visit to City Police Station to review the performance of officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali conducted a surprise visit to City Police Station to review the performance of officials.

The RPO took around of building of the Police Station while reviewing and issuing instructions, he said that a police station is a basic unit and delivery of justice must be ensured to every citizen who comes to the police station without any discrimination.

He directed to improve policing by bridging the gap between the police and the public.

The arrest of accused involved in heinous crimes and challans should be sent to the court in time while ensuring merit, he added.

Earlier, SDPO City Circle also gave a briefing about the overall situation to eliminate crime.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Rawalpindi Circle Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan to Never Forget Heroism of Forefathers ..

Kyrgyzstan to Never Forget Heroism of Forefathers in Defeating Nazis - President

3 minutes ago
 World Thalassemia Day observed in Shaheed Benazira ..

World Thalassemia Day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

3 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic Announces 8 Person Crew for May Sp ..

Virgin Galactic Announces 8 Person Crew for May Space Mission - Statement

3 minutes ago
 Teenager boy killed mysteriously

Teenager boy killed mysteriously

3 minutes ago
 Two women injured in building collapse

Two women injured in building collapse

3 minutes ago
 PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.