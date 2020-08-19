RPO visit sensitive Imambagahs, checks procession routs

Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Yasin Farooq Wednesday paid a surprise visit to sensitive Imambargahs and mourning procession routes of the city to review security measures ahead of Muharram-ul-Haraam

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Yasin Farooq Wednesday paid a surprise visit to sensitive Imambargahs and mourning procession routes of the city to review security measures ahead of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

The RPO accompanied by DPO Capt (R) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood held meeting with trustees and administrators of the Imambargahs.

The RPO examined the internal and external security of the Imambargahs and also inspected the surveillance arrangements for sensitive places.

The RPO stressed upon the organizers of Imambargahs and processions for keeping in touch with police for maintaining peace.

Pointing out the sensitive places along the route of the procession, the Regional Police Officer gave a detailed briefing on the security measures taken on the routes of the mourning processions.

During the visit, the Regional Police Officer visited the Imambargahs, monitored the arrangements made so far for the supervision and protection of the gatherings, processions, and termed it satisfactory.