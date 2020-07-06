UrduPoint.com
RPO Visits Baghdad Police Station, Driving School, Khidmat Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:38 PM

RPO visits Baghdad Police Station, Driving School, Khidmat Center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak visited Model Police Station Baghdad-ul-Jadeed and inspected various sections of the police station.

He checked the online system installed at the police station to facilitate the visiting complainants. He instructed the staff of the police station to treat visiting complainants with respect and solve their problems on a priority basis. RPO also visited Shaheed Ahmad Mobeen Driving school adjacent to Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Model Police Station.

He inspected the driving schools and looked at the facilities being provided to the learners. Later, RPO paid surprise visit to Police Khidmat Center.

He was briefed that as many as 14 facilities were provided to people under the same roof through a transparent token system. He was told that people could find the solution to their problems at Khidmat Center without going to police stations or offices of police officers.

On this occasion, RPO appreciated the performance of Khidmat Center.

