RPO visits churches, reviews security arrangements

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tahir Ayub on Friday visited churches situated in Kohat and Hangu to review security arrangements being made for Christmas.

He reviewed security plan and discussed measures taken to ensure holding of Christmas in a peaceful manner.

He also met with Christian community members and assured them of full cooperation from the police on the occasion.

He also directed police force to remain vigil and ensure peace and serenity on Christmas.

District Police Chief of Kohat Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, DPO Hangu Asif Bahadur and other concerned officials also accompanied the RPO.