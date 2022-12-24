RPO visits churches, reviews security arrangements for Christmas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salem Marwat paid a surprise visit to churches and reviewed the security arrangement made in connection with Christmas.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO met with the on-duty policemen and instructed them to perform their duties diligently.

The RPO, accompanied by SP Investigation Shabir Khan, also met the administrators of the churches.

He asked the policemen on duty to be alert all the time and to use bulletproof jackets and helmets during duty hours.

He urged the police officers and jawans to take all precautionary measures by banning the entry of irrelevant persons into the passages near the churches.

He asked them to concentrate all their attention on the protection of the life and property of the people and the establishment of law and order.