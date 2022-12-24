UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Churches, Reviews Security Arrangements For Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RPO visits churches, reviews security arrangements for Christmas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Salem Marwat paid a surprise visit to churches and reviewed the security arrangement made in connection with Christmas.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO met with the on-duty policemen and instructed them to perform their duties diligently.

The RPO, accompanied by SP Investigation Shabir Khan, also met the administrators of the churches.

He asked the policemen on duty to be alert all the time and to use bulletproof jackets and helmets during duty hours.

He urged the police officers and jawans to take all precautionary measures by banning the entry of irrelevant persons into the passages near the churches.

He asked them to concentrate all their attention on the protection of the life and property of the people and the establishment of law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Christmas Visit Alert Salem All

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work l ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work launches &#039;Waste-free Schoo ..

1 hour ago
 Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail ..

Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail in Controversial tweets case

1 hour ago
 Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AG ..

Manzoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as new AGP

1 hour ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

General elections to be held as per schedule: Saad

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood ..

Haris Rauf to tie knot with classmate Muzna Masood Malik today

2 hours ago
 Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Ar ..

Tunisia celebrates seventh Kairouan Festival of Arab Poetry

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.