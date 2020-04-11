UrduPoint.com
RPO Visits City To Review Implementation On Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:29 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja Saturday visited various parts of Faisalabad city to review implementation on section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed due to corona virus pandemic

He also checked security at various points and directed the security officers to beef up security of Ehsas Program points.

He directed the police to ensure implementation on lockdown and section 144 in true letter and spirit.

He also directed the police men to adopt preventive and precautionary measures against corona virus besidesproviding safe and secured atmosphere to lives and properties of the people.

