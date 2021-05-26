UrduPoint.com
RPO Visits CTD Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

RPO visits CTD office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Khan visited the regional office of the counter terrorism department (CTD) here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the regional officer CTD briefed the RPO about performance of the department.

RPO Ashfaq Khan appreciated the professionalism and said the CTD was playingan excellent role in maintaining law and order.

Later on, the RPO also planted a sapling under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

More Stories From Pakistan

