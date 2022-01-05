RPO visits CTD Regional office

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Rana on Wednesday visited the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Regional Office and inspected various departments of the office.

During the meeting, Regional Officer CTD Sargodha Sher Ahmed Tiwana gave a detailed briefing to the RPO on various activities being carried out in his department.

The CTD Regional Officer said that intelligence, operations and investigative matters were also carried out in the institution while special training in CTD was given in the style of SSG, adding that which was very necessary in important operations.

RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said the first priority of Counter Terrorism Department was to use all available resources to protect the people from the individual and collective nefarious intentions of terrorists.

He appreciated the professionalism of CTD Sargodha region and said that CTD as a department was playing an excellent role in maintaining law and order in the society.

The RPO also planted a sapling in the office yard under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

Later, CTD Regional Officer also presented a commemorative shield to RPO Faisal Rana.