RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar Thursday visited traffic awareness camp set up here at Chairing Cross Chowk.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The RPO also distributed helmets, side view mirrors and awareness pamphlets among motorcyclists and briefed the bikers about traffic rules.

Imran Ahmar apprised the motorcyclists about the use of safety helmets, side view mirrors and told the bikers that most of the deaths in road accidents are reported of motorcyclists particularly who do not wear safety helmets and use side view mirrors.

He said, the road users should strictly observe traffic signs, signals, and all other traffic rules and regulations. Safety helmets can prevent head injuries during road accidents, the RPO added.

Due to the awareness campaigns and strict implementation of the traffic rules, the loss of precious lives in road accidents has decreased by 20% during 2021 in Rawalpindi district as compared to last year, he added.

All-out efforts were being made to protect lives and properties of the citizens, he said adding, police are utilizing all available resources besides taking solid steps to control road accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads.

He asked the citizens to keep the documents of their vehicles with them while traveling on the city roads.

During a campaign launched against without number plate vehicles and bikes, more than 2000 motorcycles and vehicles were impounded in respective police stations during last five days while 10 stolen motorcycle were also recovered.

He directed the Education Wing of CTP to accelerate the awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety.

He instructed the Incharge, CTP Education Wing to arrange awareness lectures in schools, colleges, universities, private institutions, bus and taxi stands besides setting up awareness camps at tehsil level.

The RPO urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police as they are deployed to facilitate the road users. Cooperation of the citizens with traffic police and observance of traffic rules on roads can help ensure smooth flow of traffic, RPO added.

On the occasion, CTO said that the focus of the traffic police is on road safety education and efficient flow of traffic while no challan target is given to traffic wardens but, the traffic rules violators are penalized to ensure their own safety and to protect them from road accidents.

The awareness banners have also been displayed on important places in the city, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful, traffic wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents, he added.

He said that the traffic police was disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.

Efforts are being made to persuade the road users in the traffic management and an awareness campaign is being run for observance of traffic rules, he said, stressing strict observance of traffic rules as only through this way, safe and secure journey on the roads could be ensured.