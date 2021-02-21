UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Visits DHQ Hospital To Inquire After Health Of Injured Cop

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:40 PM

RPO visits DHQ hospital to inquire after health of injured cop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar here on Sunday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to inquire after health of a constable who was seriously injured due to resistance of drug dealers in Jhelum, a informed police spokesman.

The RPO issued instructions for the best possible treatment of the injured constable while also assured all kind of possible cooperation to the family.

A police party raided the dera of notorious drug dealer Raja Haseeb in Civil Line North Mohalla area of Jhelum district last night, where the accused and their supporters, men and women, resisted the police party and attacked from the roof with stones and pots.

During the operation, Constable Salahuddin was critically injured and was shifted to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Injured Police Rawalpindi Jhelum Women Sunday Family All From Best

Recent Stories

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

12 minutes ago

Moon Retreat - Shurooq gears up to offer guests gl ..

12 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans ..

17 minutes ago

SEDD closes two establishments for violating preve ..

27 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2021

42 minutes ago

Apart from militaries, Kalashnikov targets tech-sa ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.