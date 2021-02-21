RPO visits DHQ hospital to inquire after health of injured cop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar here on Sunday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to inquire after health of a constable who was seriously injured due to resistance of drug dealers in Jhelum, a informed police spokesman.

The RPO issued instructions for the best possible treatment of the injured constable while also assured all kind of possible cooperation to the family.

A police party raided the dera of notorious drug dealer Raja Haseeb in Civil Line North Mohalla area of Jhelum district last night, where the accused and their supporters, men and women, resisted the police party and attacked from the roof with stones and pots.

During the operation, Constable Salahuddin was critically injured and was shifted to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi.