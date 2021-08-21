UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits DHQ Hospital To See Injured Traffic Warden

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar along with City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal and other police officers on Saturday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and inquired after the health of the injured traffic warden

On the occasion, RPO directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured traffic warden.

He said that traffic wardens try to facilitate the citizens and ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads day and night in severe weather conditions.

CPO said that the accused involved in the traffic accident would be sent behind the bars soon.

According to details, a Shahzor ran over the on-duty traffic warden Shafqaat, injuring him severely, on old Airport Road on Friday night and the driver managed to escape from the scene.

The traffic warden was rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital in critical condition and later following the advice of the doctors, he was shifted to district Headquarters hospital where he was operated in emergency.

According to the doctors, the brain surgery of the injured traffic warden was successful but his condition is critical due to severe injuries and excessive bleeding.

The injured traffic warden is from Gujjar Khan area and has been working as a traffic warden for the last 14 years.

CTO said that traffic wardens are the backbone of traffic force and informed that CTP officers were in contact with the family members of the injured traffic warden and all possible assistance would be provided to the injured warden.

He said that the accused involved in the accident would be arrested and sent behind the bars soon.

