UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits DHQ To Inquire About Health Of Injured Police Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) to inquire about the health of police personnel who got injured in terrorist attack on Takwara police checkpost of Kulachi Police Station.

Lauding the valuable services of the police department for maintaining law and order, the RPO said that such corwardly acts could not shake the nation's resolve against the menace of terrorism.

He said the government would continue taking care of the injured police personnel including Mishkwatullah, Ehsanullah, Samander Khan, Muhammad Ramzan and Syedur Rehman and assured them all possible support.

He gave instructions to the director of the hospital, Dr. Farrukh Jameel that no negligence should be shown in provision of best medical treatment to the injured cops.

