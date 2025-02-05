RPO Visits Different Areas To Review Security Arrangements For Polio Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO), DIG Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat on Wednesday visited different areas of the city to review the security measures for ongoing anti-polio campaign.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Dr.Zahidullah Khan accompanied the RPO.
The RPO expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements made for the ongoing anti-polio campaign across the district and issued important instructions to the concerned police officers regarding safety measures.
Abbas Majeed Marwat said that polio eradication was a national mission adding "We will all make full efforts to achieve this target."
He also appealed to the public to cooperate with polio teams to administer polio drops to every child of the age of five so that the crippling disease could be eradicated from the area.
The RPO issued orders to make the ongoing polio campaign a success in every way and provide foolproof security to the polio teams during the campaign.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in befitting manner5 minutes ago
-
Practical steps needed to address Kashmir atrocities: Muhammad Saeed5 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Balochistan representatives participate Kohala solidarity event6 minutes ago
-
29 suspects nabbed6 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day with cultural splendor6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt provides financial support to 3397 poor patients under BAEF programme6 minutes ago
-
RPO visits different areas to review security arrangements for polio drive6 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting and human chains at entry points to express solidarity6 minutes ago
-
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon10 minutes ago
-
Effective voicing at international forums against Indian oppression stressed26 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister reaffirms Pakistan's support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day26 minutes ago
-
Early cancer detection saves precious lives: Health experts26 minutes ago