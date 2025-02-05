RPO visits different areas to review security arrangements for polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO), DIG Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat on Wednesday visited different areas of the city to review the security measures for ongoing anti-polio campaign.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Dr.Zahidullah Khan accompanied the RPO.

The RPO expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements made for the ongoing anti-polio campaign across the district and issued important instructions to the concerned police officers regarding safety measures.

Abbas Majeed Marwat said that polio eradication was a national mission adding "We will all make full efforts to achieve this target."

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with polio teams to administer polio drops to every child of the age of five so that the crippling disease could be eradicated from the area.

The RPO issued orders to make the ongoing polio campaign a success in every way and provide foolproof security to the polio teams during the campaign.

