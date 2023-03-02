RPO visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, reviews security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Thursday visited the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera after assuming the charge of his office.

District Police Officer of Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani warmly welcomed the new RPO on his arrival at the police lines while a smartly dressed police contingent presented him a salute.

The RPO laid wreaths on the memorial of martyrs and prayed for their high ranks. He also planted saplings in Police Lines Dera in connection with the plantation drive and prayed for the peace and security of the country.

The RPO also paid a detailed visit to Police Lines, DRC and District Police Office, Dera. While reviewing the security arrangements, he issued instructions to the police officials regarding the cleaning and repair work of the internal and external parts of the buildings.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the police martyrs, saying, "The regional peace and stability were intact because of the sacrifices of martyrs."The Dera police would carry out its duties honestly and politely, he said and added that the menace of corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances.