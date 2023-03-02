UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Reviews Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RPO visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, reviews security arrangements

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi on Thursday visited the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera after assuming the charge of his office.

District Police Officer of Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani warmly welcomed the new RPO on his arrival at the police lines while a smartly dressed police contingent presented him a salute.

The RPO laid wreaths on the memorial of martyrs and prayed for their high ranks. He also planted saplings in Police Lines Dera in connection with the plantation drive and prayed for the peace and security of the country.

The RPO also paid a detailed visit to Police Lines, DRC and District Police Office, Dera. While reviewing the security arrangements, he issued instructions to the police officials regarding the cleaning and repair work of the internal and external parts of the buildings.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the police martyrs, saying, "The regional peace and stability were intact because of the sacrifices of martyrs."The Dera police would carry out its duties honestly and politely, he said and added that the menace of corruption would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Afridi

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

3 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.