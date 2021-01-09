RPO visits Elite Headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja visited Elite Headquarters here on Saturday.

He checked daily record in addition to reviewing facilities available to the Elite Force.

He directed the DSP Headquarters Hajji Ishtiaq Rasool to arrange exercise and practice sessionsfor fitness of officials.