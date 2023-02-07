UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits EPPHS, Inspect Facilities:

February 07, 2023

RPO visits EPPHS, inspect facilities:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region, Shariq Kamal Saddiqui on Tuesday visited the Educators Police Public High School (EPPHS) and inspected various facilities.

During the visit,the Principal briefed the RPO about the educational and administrative matters of the school and said that the school was providing its services in the field of education since 2004.

The RPO inspected various classrooms including computer lab, playground, library and science lab.

He suggested the principal to provide free education to the children of martyrs.

"Children should be given full support and encouragement in educational as well as extra-curricular activities",he concluded.

