RPO Visits Gulberg Police Station, Suspends IO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Regional Police Officer Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan paid a surprise visit to the Gulberg police station here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan paid a surprise visit to the Gulberg police station here on Monday.

He checked the record and suspended the investigation officer over various irregularities. RPO also scolded lady constables for not wearing uniforms.

A spokesperson to the RPO office said that CPO Usman Akram Gondal and SSP Operation Dr Rizwan also accompanied him.

The RPO dismayed over poor sanitation condition in the police station and directed the SHO to improve cleanliness of the building and submit a report to RPO office on daily basis.

He also listened to the public complaints on the occasion and directed for early redressing the same.

He also reviewed process of receiving applications and registration at front desk.

He warned the lady constables to wear their uniforms otherwise strict disciplinary action will be taken against them.

