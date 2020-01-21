RPO visits Head Rajkan to inquire after health of dacoity incident victim

Regional Police Office Fayyaz Ahmad Dev visited Head Rajkan, some 40 kilometres from here today to inquire after the health of one Muhammad Asim who had got injured during a dacoity bid

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Office Fayyaz Ahmad Dev visited Head Rajkan, some 40 kilometres from here today to inquire after the health of one Muhammad Asim who had got injured during a dacoity bid.

He appreciated the bravery of Muhammad Asim who resisted against four armed dacoits who tried to force into his house in November last year.

The RPO directed SDPO Yazman and SHO Head Rajkan to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Later, he visited different police stations of tehsil Yazman and checked the record.

He also talked to the visiting complainants and asked them about their problems.