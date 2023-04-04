Close
RPO Visits HFH To Inquire Health Of Injured Cop

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RPO visits HFH to inquire health of injured cop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali Tuesday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to inquire the health of head constable Faisal Rafiq who was injured in the firing with gang of robbers in Pirwadhi area.

While inquiring about the well-being of the injured cop, the RPO directed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment facilities.

The RPO wished the early recovery of the injure cop.

He appreciated the performance of Pirwadi police for encountering gang of robbers bravely.

THe RPO said that the protection of life and property of citizens and supremacy of law was the first duty of the police.

