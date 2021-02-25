UrduPoint.com
RPO Visits Hospital To Enquire About Health Of Injured Cop

Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

RPO visits hospital to enquire about health of injured cop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmarne visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to inquire the health of constable who was seriously injured due to resistance of drug dealers in Jhelum, informed police spokesman.

RPO Rawalpindi issued instructions for the best possible treatment of the injured constable while also assured all kind of possible cooperation to the family.

A police party raided the 'dera' of notorious drug dealer Raja Haseeb in Civil Line North Mohalla area of Jhelum district last night, where the accused and their supporters, men and women, resisted the police party and attacked from the roof with stones and pots.

During the operation, Constable Salahuddin was critically injured and was shifted to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi for treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi encouraged the bravery and chivalry of the bereaved constable and assured the family of all possible cooperation and best possible treatment.

