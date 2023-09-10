Open Menu

RPO Visits Hospital To Inquire About Health Of Injured Cops

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RPO visits hospital to inquire about health of injured cops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali here on Sunday visited a local hospital to inquire about the health of cops who were injured during firing with dacoits in Rawat.

According to the police spokesman, the RPO also gave instructions to provide the best treatment facilities to injured cops. The RPO appreciated the courage of the injured personnel and appreciated their bravery.

The officers and jawans who do not care about their lives while protecting citizens are our valuable assets, he added. He said that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

A police raiding party came under gunfire from dacoits. Tragically, Constable Adeel Zafar lost his life in the line of duty, while Constable Asher and Constable Adil sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

During the intense gunfire, three dacoits were also killed.

