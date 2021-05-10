RPO visits house of martyred cops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar paid a visit to house of martyrs and met with the families before Eid ul Fitr, informed police spokesman.

RPO also met the children of martyrs and talked to them, RPO while showing compassion to the children of martyrs said that we stand with the families of martyrs.

He also paid tribute to martyrs who laid down their lives for noble cause.

All available resources for welfare will be utilized, the RPO said, adding that the police martyrs are alive in our hearts and the great sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered.

It is mentioned here that Constable Tahir Hussain was martyred in suicide attack in July 2007 while Constable Khurram Mahmood was also martyred by a motorcyclist during a fire in November 2013.