RPO visits hydro Power project and reviewed security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik Tuesday visited Karot Power Project in limits of Police Station Kahuta and reviewed the security arrangements.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday SP Saddar zia ud din, SDPO Kahuta Tariq Mehboob and other officials were present on the occasion.

The RPO was also briefed about the security measures by the officers of Special Protection Unit, police and other departments.

Sohail Habib Tajik ordered the police to enhance further security to avoid any untoward incident.