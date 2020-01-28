UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Visits Hydro Power Project And Reviewed Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:56 PM

RPO visits hydro Power project and reviewed security arrangements

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik Tuesday visited Karot Power Project in limits of Police Station Kahuta and reviewed the security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik Tuesday visited Karot Power Project in limits of Police Station Kahuta and reviewed the security arrangements.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday SP Saddar zia ud din, SDPO Kahuta Tariq Mehboob and other officials were present on the occasion.

The RPO was also briefed about the security measures by the officers of Special Protection Unit, police and other departments.

Sohail Habib Tajik ordered the police to enhance further security to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kahuta Saddar

Recent Stories

Global sell-off eases as markets track spreading v ..

46 seconds ago

False flag operation in IOK, can create a war-like ..

48 seconds ago

President grieved over death of Professor Mujahid

50 seconds ago

Mehbooba Mufti express hopes, EU resolution follow ..

53 seconds ago

Turkey Will Respond If Syrian Army Endangers Idlib ..

5 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan's cousin dies of cancer in Peshawar ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.