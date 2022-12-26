UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Industrial Area; Directs For Improving Security

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 01:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki on Monday visited the industrial area of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) in M-3 Allama Iqbal Zone and directed the security in-charge to beef up the security especially for the foreigners.

He also visited various sections of FIEDMC zone and checked security arrangements.

He said the police in collaboration with other departments would improve security situation in the entire industrial areas of Faisalabad especially Allama Iqbal Zone.

In this connection, all available resources would be utilized, he added.

The CPO also visited Patrolling Post Sahianwala and checked attendances of patrolling officials. He directed them to take proper steps for ensuring a thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas.

Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Division Ahmad Zunair Cheema, DSP NishatabadSaifullah Bhatti and SHO FIEDMC police station were also present on the occasion.

