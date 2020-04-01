UrduPoint.com
RPO Visits Jaranwala, Reviews Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:35 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has visited Jaranwala and checked lockdown situation there on Tuesday.

He directed the police officials and officers to ensure implementation on government instructions in letter and spirit besides providing safe and secured atmosphere to the lives and property of the people.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a corona virus pandemic, therefore, police should perform duty actively and efficiently so that this pandemic could be control as early as possible.

RPO inspected Jaranwala Sardar and Jaranwala City police stations and directed their Station House Officers (SHOs) to accelerate efforts for arrest of criminals involved in cases of heinous nature.

SP Jaranwala Nasir Mehmood Bajwa, ASP Jaranwala Bilal Solehri and other officers were also present on the occasion.

