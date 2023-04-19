RPO visits Jora Kalan police station in Khushab

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui paid a visit to Jora Kalan police station in district Khushab on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shaista Malik, along with police stations staff, welcomed the RPO.

The visiting official checked the attendance register and inspected various sections of the police stations. He went to the lock-up and met detainees and asked them about their cases and police behaviour with them. He also checked the cleanliness situation at the police station. He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the police station.