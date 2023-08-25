Open Menu

RPO Visits Khidmat Markaz Jaranwala

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 08:48 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Abid on Friday visited Khidmat Markaz Jaranwala and inspected Misaq Center to review the facilities for the Christians community.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Christian community would be facilitated with legal and other assistance at Misaq Center.

He said that Christian officers in the police department were deputed at Misaq Center so that they could keep close liaison with the Christian community for resolving their police related complaints and issues amicably.

