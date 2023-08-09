RPO visits Latkoh Police Station

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Nasir Mehmood Satti here on Wednesday visited district Lower Chitral and inspected Police Station Latkoh

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Nasir Mehmood Satti here on Wednesday visited district Lower Chitral and inspected Police Station Latkoh.

He visited various sections of the police station including the record room, ammunition store, barracks and mess of staff.

He was also briefed about operational and administrative matters of the police station.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO directed police to remain alert during duty hours, use helmets and adopt precautionary measures for their own safety.

He directed the police force to remain polite with complainants and work with professional exuberance to come up to the expectations of people.