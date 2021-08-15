UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Lodhran, Khanewal Districts To Monitor Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Sunday visited Lodhran and Khanewal districts to monitor security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram to avoid any untoward incident here on Sunday.

District Police Officers (DPOs) of Lodhran and Khanewal Abdul Rauf Babar and Muhammad Ali Waseem respectively briefed the regional police officer about the security arrangements made by police for Muharram.

The RPO also visited security control rooms of the both districts and lauded the efforts of police for ensuring foolproof security arrangements. He also appreciated the role of Ulemas for cooperating with police in maintaining peace during the holy month.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that foolproof security was being provided to Majalis and mourning processions. He said that no one would be allowed to damage peace in the region through hate speeches and other activities.

