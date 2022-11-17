(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional police officer (RPO) Bannu Region Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Thursday visited the bereaved family of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Alam Din who embraced martyrdom during an armed attack on mobile-van of Lakki Marwat Police the other day.

RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar visited Abakhel, the hometown of the martyred ASI where he offered Fateha and condolence to the bereaved family members.

The senior police official assured the family members of the martyred Alam Din that the sacrifices rendered by the jawans of the department would not go in vain. He maintained the bereaved families would not be left alone, adding, all-out efforts would be made for the welfare of the families whose loved ones offered sacrifices in the line of duty.

The RPO, while expressing his pride over the chain of sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, affirmed commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestation.