RPO Visits Muharram Processions Routes To Review Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited the routes of Muharram processions to inspect security, informed the police spokesman on Sunday.

The RPO was accompanied by SP Rawal Faisal Saleem, SDPO Waris Khan, the District Security Officer and other officers.

During the visit, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa conducted a detailed review of the security arrangements along the procession routes.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem and SDPO Waris Khan briefed him on the security measures in the area.

The RPO gave instructions to ensure foolproof security, emphasizing that the Rawalpindi Region Police was taking all necessary steps to maintain coordinated and effective security throughout the month of Muharram.

