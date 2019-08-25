RPO visits of medical examination centers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Muhammad Ihsan Tufail paid a visit of examination centers to conduct Medical, dental entry test here on Sunday.

According to spokesman, RPO reviewed the security and traffic arrangements put on place. Among others, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Superintendent Police SP Rawal Division Muhammad Asif, ASP New Town, ASP Waris Khan Circle and other officials were present on the occasion.

SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal while briefing the RPO, said that six examination centers for medical and dental entry test have been established and more than 300 police personnel are performing their duties at these centers.

He said that every effort is being made to conduct peaceful examination.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf informed RPO that additional wardens have been deployed to maintain smooth flow of traffic around the examination centers.

The RPO expressed his satisfaction over the security and traffic arrangements and directed the officials to keep an eye till the end of examination adding that negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.