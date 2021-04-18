RPO visits police check posts, blockades in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat Muhammad Zafar Ali along with other police officials Sunday paid a surprise visit to police check posts and blockade points wherein policemen deployed.

During his visit, RPO Kohat Muhammad Zafar Ali also distributed Iftar dinner among the police personnel and said that they were performing their duties professionally, with great commitment in Ramadan.

After having Iftar dinner with policemen posted at Bannu Gate check post, he directed them to stay disciplined and do respect fundamental rights of the people, and also prayed for development, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan. He expressed the hope that the Police personnel would continue their hard work and perform their duties with commitment.