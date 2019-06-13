RPO visits Police Khidmat Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur visited Police Khidmat Center here today.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor. RPO was briefed that as many as 14 facilities including character certificate, copy of FIR, driving learner permit, international driving permit, registration of tenants, vehicle clearance certificate and renewal of the driving license are provided at Police Khidmat Center under one roof for which people don't need to go to the polcie stations or any other office.

RPO was further told that total 216,347 people have visited the center since its inauguration on 1st September 2017. Out of these, 164671 benefited from the facilities provided at Police Khidmat Center while 51676 were provided guidance at the counter desk and redirected to the concerned offices. He was told that one extra hour has been reserved for special persons and women. RPO directed the staff of Police Khidmat Center to provide all the available facilities to the people and treat them with respect.