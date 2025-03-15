RPO Visits Police Khidmat Markaz
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan paid a surprise visit to the Police Khidmat Markaz to assess the facilities and services being provided to citizens.
During visit, he conducted a detailed review of over 14 essential services available under one roof and interacted with the people to gather feedback on service quality.
The RPO emphasized the importance of strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and directed the staff to maintain their spirit of public service.
He directed the officials to ensure a more comfortable and efficient environment for visitors while delivering all services effectively.
The Police Khidmat Markaz provides a range of essential services, including character certificates, driving licenses, license renewal, vehicle verification, FIR cop, tenancy certificates, loss reports, and police clearance certificates. These facilities enable citizens to access crucial documents and verifications easily under one roof.
