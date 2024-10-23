RPO visits Police Kidmat Markaz

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Shehzad Asif and District Police Officer Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Wednesday visited Police Khidmat Markaz Sargodha cant aimed to check the provision of service delivery at the center.

They also checked different sections of the office and review the work pace of Traffic officials regarding issuing of licences.

They also directed officials concern and directed them to ensure the provision of Kidmat facilities timely.

They also met with people who were present for making licenses at the center and inquired about the khidmat staffers behaviors.