RPO Visits Police Kidmat Markaz
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Muhammad Shehzad Asif and District Police Officer Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Wednesday visited Police Khidmat Markaz Sargodha cant aimed to check the provision of service delivery at the center.
They also checked different sections of the office and review the work pace of Traffic officials regarding issuing of licences.
They also directed officials concern and directed them to ensure the provision of Kidmat facilities timely.
They also met with people who were present for making licenses at the center and inquired about the khidmat staffers behaviors.
Recent Stories
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness of BFC services essential for local entrepreneurs: Add'l Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Amir Muqam pledges all-out support to Kashmiris on 77th Foundation Day1 minute ago
-
NA Speaker takes notice of delay in cancer treatment project worth Rs2 bln2 minutes ago
-
No restriction on industries importing raw material post-IMF program: Ali Perviaz2 minutes ago
-
Senators’ group leaving Friday to observe Uzbekistan's elections2 minutes ago
-
107 cases registered, 83 held for overcharging in Oct2 minutes ago
-
Construction of GT road from Darwish to Mandi Mor Haripur underway2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue campaign against unfit vehicles2 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice2 minutes ago
-
Quran distribution ceremony held at Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
Speaker directs Planning PS to ensure strict follow-up of K-IV project for timely completion12 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to build 1,000 permanent houses in KP, Punjab12 minutes ago