UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Visits Police Lines, Inspects Ongoing Development Projects

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:40 PM

RPO visits Police lines, inspects ongoing development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhmmad Ihsan Tufail visited Police Line and inspected the ongoing development projects initiated for the welfare of the policemen, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

RPO takes a round of the Police Line and directed the concerned officials to complete the development projects with in stipulated time.

He also checked the Canteen of the Police Line. He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements in the police line.

The RPO said that all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the police cops.

He also directed the officials to beef up the security of police line to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Police Sunday All

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

1 hour ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

1 hour ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

2 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.