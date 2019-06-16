RPO visits Police lines, inspects ongoing development projects

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhmmad Ihsan Tufail visited Police Line and inspected the ongoing development projects initiated for the welfare of the policemen, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

RPO takes a round of the Police Line and directed the concerned officials to complete the development projects with in stipulated time.

He also checked the Canteen of the Police Line. He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements in the police line.

The RPO said that all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the police cops.

He also directed the officials to beef up the security of police line to avoid any untoward incident.