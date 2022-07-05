UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Police Lines Khushab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RPO visits police lines Khushab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha division Imran Mehmood on Tuesday visited Khushab police lines and reviewed security arrangements regarding by-election PP-83 to be held on July 17.

District Police Officer Khushab Asad Ejaz Malhi welcomed the RPO.

The regional police officer chaired a meeting at DPO office along with police and election commission of Pakistan officials about security arrangements.

Imran Mehmood was briefed by Asad Ejaz Malhi about security related matters of by-election PP-83. He said that Khushab police would provide foolproof security to voters on election day and steps were underway in this regard.

He further said that police including elite force, patrolling and rangers would be deployed on election to provide security.

The RPO directed that exemplary security arrangements be ensured forby-election to make the elections peaceful.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Rangers Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Sargodha Khushab July PP-83

Recent Stories

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

11 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to securit ..

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

50 minutes ago
 Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

2 hours ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

3 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.