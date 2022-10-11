RPO visits Police Lines Mardan, inspects various sections

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan, Muhammad Ali Khan Tuesday visited Police Lines and inquired about the facilities being provided to complainants.

Accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO), Irfan Ullah, he also visited various section including police hospital, offices and residential blocks of police lines.

He praised sacrifices of police force offered in line of duty and said that their service would always be remembered.

Later, he visited Police Facilitation Centre, Safe City Project and Police Emergency 15. He directed officials to work with dedication and come up to the expectations of people.