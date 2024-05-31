RPO visits police school

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan visited Police Public School at Police Lines during a parent-teacher meeting here.

According to the police spokesperson here Friday, Principal Rashida Nasim with school teachers accorded a warm welcome to the senior police officer.

The RPO visited classrooms, nutrition camp set up for school children, calcium test area, road safety camp and simulator machine.

He said that parent-teacher meetings were the best occasion for teachers and parents to discuss class performance of children, and future planning. The RPO also directed upgradation of the school.

Principal Rashida Nasim informed him about various issues.