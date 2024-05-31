Open Menu

RPO Visits Police School

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM

RPO visits police school

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan visited Police Public School at Police Lines during a parent-teacher meeting here.

According to the police spokesperson here Friday, Principal Rashida Nasim with school teachers accorded a warm welcome to the senior police officer.

The RPO visited classrooms, nutrition camp set up for school children, calcium test area, road safety camp and simulator machine.

He said that parent-teacher meetings were the best occasion for teachers and parents to discuss class performance of children, and future planning. The RPO also directed upgradation of the school.

Principal Rashida Nasim informed him about various issues.

Related Topics

Police Road Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

20 minutes ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

2 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

7 hours ago
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

16 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

16 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

16 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

16 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

16 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan