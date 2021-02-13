UrduPoint.com
RPO Visits Police Station

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Imran Ahmar Saturday visited to New Town Police station and inspected the front desk, record, lock up and the building.

SP Rawal Division gave a detailed briefing on the overall crime situation and the facilities being provided to the public in the police station.

The RPO directed the staff to perform their duties with commitment and whole-heartedly. Imran said that the police should ensure resolution of all public complaints and difficulties.

He said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

The RPO also planted a sapling in the premises of the police station under the tree planting campaign.

He directed to take special measures to prevent car theft and motorcycle theft cases in the city.

