RPO Visits Police Station, Khidmat Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Sunday visited the cantonment police station and Police Khidmat Center along with DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran.

He said that the prime duty of police is to protect the lives and property of people. District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran briefed the RPO on the latest facilities.

The RPO reviewed the record of the police station, applications received at the front desk and the progress of cases under investigation. He inspected the lockups and inquired about the prisoners.

RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui also met citizens, who had come to the Police Khidmat Center and inquired about the facilities from them. The citizens welcomed the new changes and called it a revolutionary step.

The RPO directed the police officers to maintain the facilities and deal with all matters timely.

