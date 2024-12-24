Open Menu

RPO Visits Police Training School To Review Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, visited the police training school to inspect security arrangements and ongoing construction work here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the Director of the Police Training School Dera, Gul Shid Khan, briefed the RPO on the school's security arrangements and the construction work which is in progress on various departments of the training facility.

The RPO inspected key areas of the school, including the academic block, conference room, classrooms, and mess, and issued necessary instructions to improve administrative affairs.

He emphasized the need to further strengthen security measures and instructed the relevant authorities to take appropriate steps in this regard.

On the occasion, the RPO praised the school’s arrangements and stated that the training and security of the police force are of utmost importance.

APP/slm

