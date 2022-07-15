RPO visits PP-7, reviews by-election security arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar on Friday visited polling stations in PP-7 Kahuta and Kalar Syedan constituency and reviewed the security arrangements for by-elections to be held on July 17.

On this occasion, SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema and SDPO Kahuta also accompanied the RPO, said the Rawalpindi spokesperson.

The SP Saddar gave a briefing to the RPO regarding measures and security arrangements taken in the constituency for holding by-election.

Imran Ahmar said that before and during the by-elections, the polling station's security arrangements should be made foolproof, and efficient traffic arrangements should be ensured along with the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said, "the persons involved in the incidents will be dealt strictly in accordance with the law. The by-elections will also be monitored from the control room set up at the district level. The Anti-Riots Reserve Force will remain vigilant to deal with any emergency situation. The protection of life and property of the people, including the peaceful conduct of by-elections, will be ensured in all cases," he aded.