RPO Visits Punjab Safe City Project

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RPO visits Punjab Safe City project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, visited the under-construction Punjab Safe City Project in Sargodha on Tuesday.

A site engineer from the Buildings Department briefed them on the progress of construction work. RPO Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan emphasized the timely completion of the project and urged the team to maintain the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

The Punjab Safe City Project aims to enhance security measures and public safety in the region, the RPO said.

