RPO Visits Punjab Safe City project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan accompanied by

District Police Officer Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi visited the under-construction Punjab

Safe City Project in Sargodha.

During the visit, the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of buildings briefed the officials

on progress of the construction work.

The RPO emphasized the importance of expediting the project and directed authorities

to ensure its timely completion.

The spokesperson for the Sargodha Regional Police stated that the Safe City Project was

a key initiative aimed at enhancing security and surveillance in the city.