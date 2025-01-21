Open Menu

RPO Visits Punjab Safe City Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

RPO Visits Punjab Safe City project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan accompanied by

District Police Officer Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi visited the under-construction Punjab

Safe City Project in Sargodha.

During the visit, the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of buildings briefed the officials

on progress of the construction work.

The RPO emphasized the importance of expediting the project and directed authorities

to ensure its timely completion.

The spokesperson for the Sargodha Regional Police stated that the Safe City Project was

a key initiative aimed at enhancing security and surveillance in the city.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting o ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..

10 minutes ago
 '42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free c ..

'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

25 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

40 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

2 hours ago
Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

2 hours ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

3 hours ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

3 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

3 hours ago
 Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan